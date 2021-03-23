ForMin Aurescu at Foreign Affairs Council: Developments in the EU-Russia relationship and the approach to the Western Balkans on the agenda



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacies in the EU member states, which took place in Brussels, among the discussed points being the developments in the EU-Russia relationship and the approach to the Western Balkans. (...)