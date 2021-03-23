Two Romanian films win awards at 2021 Sofia International Film Festival

Two Romanian films win awards at 2021 Sofia International Film Festival. Two Romanian films, Radu Jude’s Uppercase Print (Tipografic Majuscul) and Radu Ciorniciuc’s Acasă. My Home, were awarded at this year's edition of the Sofia International Film Festival. Jude's Uppercase Print received the award of the Bulgarian Guild of Film Critics for a film from the Balkan (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]