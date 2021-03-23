Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 174 to 22,442

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 174 to 22,442. Another 174 Romanians, 96 men and 78 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the 30-39 years age category, 5 deaths in the 40-49 years age category, 12 deaths in the 50-59 years age group, 49 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 57 deaths in the 70-79 years age group and 49 deaths in the over 80 years age group. As many as 163 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had co-morbidities, two patients did not have any underlying medical conditions and for nine patients who died no co-morbidities have been reported so far. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,442 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]