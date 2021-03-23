COVID-19 index in Bucharest goes up to 6.22 per thousand inhabitants

COVID-19 index in Bucharest goes up to 6.22 per thousand inhabitants. The Prefect of Bucharest, Alin Stoica, announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 index communicated by the Department of Public Health (DSP) has reached 6.22 per thousand inhabitants and most likely there will be called on Wednesday the Committee of the Bucharest Municipality for Emergency Situations (CMBSU). "The index communicated by DSP is 6.22 per thousand inhabitants, fact which determines us to request all CMBSU members to send proposals by the end of the day. At the same time, just as we discussed yesterday, we are waiting for the DSP analysis (...) After we receive the proposals until the end of the day, we will summon CMBSU online, most likely during the course of tomorrow," Alin Stoica said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]