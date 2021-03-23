 
BNR: Deposits of non-government resident customers up 1.3 pct this February
The deposits of non-government resident customers were 1.3 percent up this February from the previous month, to RON 427.789 billion; compared to the year-ago period, the advance is 16.4 percent (12.8 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a release on Tuesday. RON-denominated deposits of residents, accounting for 65 percent of the total deposits of non-government customers, increased 1.1 percent from January 2021 to RON 277.999 billion and 16.2 percent (12.6 percent in real terms) YoY. RON-denominated household deposits inched up 1 percent to RON 154.812 billion from January 2021, and were 15.9 percent (12.3 percent in real terms) higher on a YoY basis. RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) picked up 1.3 percent to RON 123.187 billion compared to January 2021, and were 16.6 percent (13 percent in real terms) higher from the year-ago level. Forex-denominated deposits of residents expressed in RON (at 35 percent of the total deposits of non-government customers) edged up 1.8 percent from the previous month to RON 149.789 billion (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits moved up 1.8 percent to EUR 30.729 billion). Compared to February 2020, the amount was 16.8 percent higher expressed in RON and 15.3 percent up when expressed in EUR. Forex deposits of households advanced month on month 0.9 percent when expressed in domestic currency to RON 107.652 billion (the advance is similar when expressed in EUR). The increase from the year-ago level was 15.5 percent when expressed in RON (14.1 percent when expressed in EUR). Forex-denominated deposits of other sectors advanced 4 percent from the previous month to RON 42.138 billion when expressed in RON (the advance is the same when expressed in EUR). YoY, the amount was 20.1 percent up when expressed in RON, and 18.6 percent higher when expressed in EUR. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

