Nuclearelectrica Deposits RON151M with CEC Bank at 1.75% Interest

Nuclearelectrica Deposits RON151M with CEC Bank at 1.75% Interest. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Tuesday in a market report it has deposited RON151 million with CEC Bank for one year at a negotiated interest of 1.75% a year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]