GCS: 6.149 new infection cases with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania for over 38.000 tests done in last 24 hours.

A number of 6,149 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 38,000 tests were done, announced on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that had no prior positive test, the quoted source specifies. Until Tuesday, on (...)