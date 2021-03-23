Zenith report: Demand for new smartphones and 5G to fuel 4.5% annual growth in telecoms adspend to 2023



Zenith report: Demand for new smartphones and 5G to fuel 4.5% annual growth in telecoms adspend to 2023.

Telecoms adspend to return to 2019 levels of spending in 2022 Digital advertising will be the only channel to grow between 2019 and 2023 India and Russia to lead adspend growth as smartphone penetration spreads more widely Zenith predicts that telecoms advertising will grow at an average rate (...)