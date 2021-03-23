RO PM: Full quarantine in Bucharest not an option, Covid-19 incidence rate among several criteria taken into account



Prime minister Florin Cîțu asked Bucharest residents to wait for the official decisions and ignore any scenarios that are being discussed as the Covid-19 incidence rate in the city reached 6.22 per 1,000 inhabitants. Placing Bucharest under full quarantine is not an option, he said when asked (...)