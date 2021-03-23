 
Romaniapress.com

March 23, 2021

RO PM: Full quarantine in Bucharest not an option, Covid-19 incidence rate among several criteria taken into account
Mar 23, 2021

RO PM: Full quarantine in Bucharest not an option, Covid-19 incidence rate among several criteria taken into account.

Prime minister Florin Cîțu asked Bucharest residents to wait for the official decisions and ignore any scenarios that are being discussed as the Covid-19 incidence rate in the city reached 6.22 per 1,000 inhabitants. Placing Bucharest under full quarantine is not an option, he said when asked (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Roofing Maker Bilka Steel Enters Top 20 Romanian-Held Exporter Ranking Brasov-based roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel has entered the top 20 Romanian-held exporters, 2020 data show. In all, including foreign-held companies, Bilka ranks 391, according to the preliminary data the National Statistics Institute supplied to (...)

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of NATO countries / Aurescu: Romania supports drawing up new Strategic Concept Bucharest, March 23 /Agerpres/ - Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance's member states, which is taking place in (...)

Demographic policy: women's fertility in Romania, the second largest in the EU By Constantin Radut In the context of the state of deep suffering determined, all over the world by SarsCov-2, we also have a news that gives us a dose of optimism. The decline of Romania's population is not as great a disaster as some or others inside and outside the country present it. (...)

PM Citu: I urge all the personnel of the Interior Ministry to remain the guardians of public health Prime Minister Florin Citu urged on Tuesday Interior Ministry personnel to firmly enforce the law and flat-out tell coronavirus rule-breakers that they are putting others’ lives and even their own family at risk. “Last year has been difficult, and unfortunately this year does not bode well (...)

Health Minister: We're not talking about quarantining the Capital for the time being Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Tuesday that for the time being enforcing quarantine in the Capital City was not under discussion. He reiterated that “no measure can ever be ruled out, as long as people’s health is at stake.” “Nonetheless, we’re not talking about quarantine in the days (...)

Head of the Anti-COVID Vaccination campaign Gheorghita: More than 775,000 persons on waiting lists for immunisation The head of the National Committee for Anti-Covid Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, so far, more than 775,000 people are to be found on the waiting lists for immunisation. He showed that most people are to be found on the waiting list in Bucharest – (...)

COVID vaccination campaign/58,062 persons immunised in past 24 hours The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 58,062 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 45,356 Pfizer, 4,369 Moderna and 8,337 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) through the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |