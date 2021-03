Bucharest concerts: The Hollywood Vampires cancel 2021 European tour

Bucharest concerts: The Hollywood Vampires cancel 2021 European tour. The Hollywood Vampires, the rock super-group made up of American actor Johnny Depp, rock singer Alice Cooper, and guitarist Joe Perry, a founding member of Aerosmith, have canceled the 2021 European tour that would have also seen them perform in Bucharest. “We are beyond disappointed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]