Immofinanz Buys Bucharest Financial Plaza Building from BCR for EUR36M

Immofinanz Buys Bucharest Financial Plaza Building from BCR for EUR36M. Erste's Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) has completed the property transfer of Bucharest Financial Plaza, its former headquarters on Calea Victoriei in downtown Bucharest, to Austria's Immofinanz, one of the largest real estate groups in Central and eastern (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]