 
Romaniapress.com

March 23, 2021

Andrei Baciu: First doses of Johnson&Johnson vaccine to arrive in April most likely
Mar 23, 2021

Andrei Baciu: First doses of Johnson&Johnson vaccine to arrive in April most likely.

Andrei Baciu, vice-president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on anti-COVID Vaccination (CNCAV), said on Tuesday that the first doses of the serum produced by Johnson&Johnson will arrive in Romania, most likely in April, around 100,000 doses. He told a news conference that there were no significant changes from last week in terms of the calendar of deliveries of anti-COVID vaccines. "Broadly speaking, we are talking about 345,000 doses already received from Pfizer for this week, as well as next week, with a surplus of 120,000 in each of these two weeks. This week 162,000 Moderna doses will come on Friday, and from AstraZeneca - 48,000 doses, unfortunately by 330,000 fewer than initially announced, namely 378,000 doses. Practically, for March, we have a total of approximately 2.2 million doses, and for April things have not changed - about two million doses of vaccine produced by BioNTech/Pfizer, a minimum of 249,000 doses produced by Moderna, we hope to reach even more, up to a maximum of 330,000. For the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca we speak of some 879,000 doses. For the vaccine produced by Johnson&Johnson, the first doses will most likely arrive in April, around 100,000 doses," Baciu said. According to him, Romania has received up to now 3,622,689 doses of COVID vaccine. Until March 21, there were 5,074 lost doses due to non-attributable reasons, representing 0.20% of the total doses used, the secretary of state in the Ministry of Health said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Roofing Maker Bilka Steel Enters Top 20 Romanian-Held Exporter Ranking Brasov-based roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel has entered the top 20 Romanian-held exporters, 2020 data show. In all, including foreign-held companies, Bilka ranks 391, according to the preliminary data the National Statistics Institute supplied to (...)

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of NATO countries / Aurescu: Romania supports drawing up new Strategic Concept Bucharest, March 23 /Agerpres/ - Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance's member states, which is taking place in (...)

Demographic policy: women's fertility in Romania, the second largest in the EU By Constantin Radut In the context of the state of deep suffering determined, all over the world by SarsCov-2, we also have a news that gives us a dose of optimism. The decline of Romania's population is not as great a disaster as some or others inside and outside the country present it. (...)

PM Citu: I urge all the personnel of the Interior Ministry to remain the guardians of public health Prime Minister Florin Citu urged on Tuesday Interior Ministry personnel to firmly enforce the law and flat-out tell coronavirus rule-breakers that they are putting others’ lives and even their own family at risk. “Last year has been difficult, and unfortunately this year does not bode well (...)

Health Minister: We're not talking about quarantining the Capital for the time being Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Tuesday that for the time being enforcing quarantine in the Capital City was not under discussion. He reiterated that “no measure can ever be ruled out, as long as people’s health is at stake.” “Nonetheless, we’re not talking about quarantine in the days (...)

Head of the Anti-COVID Vaccination campaign Gheorghita: More than 775,000 persons on waiting lists for immunisation The head of the National Committee for Anti-Covid Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, so far, more than 775,000 people are to be found on the waiting lists for immunisation. He showed that most people are to be found on the waiting list in Bucharest – (...)

COVID vaccination campaign/58,062 persons immunised in past 24 hours The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 58,062 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 45,356 Pfizer, 4,369 Moderna and 8,337 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) through the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |