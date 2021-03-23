PM Citu: I urge all the personnel of the Interior Ministry to remain the guardians of public health



PM Citu: I urge all the personnel of the Interior Ministry to remain the guardians of public health.

Prime Minister Florin Citu urged on Tuesday Interior Ministry personnel to firmly enforce the law and flat-out tell coronavirus rule-breakers that they are putting others’ lives and even their own family at risk. “Last year has been difficult, and unfortunately this year does not bode well (...)