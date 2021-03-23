Health Minister: We’re not talking about quarantining the Capital for the time being



Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Tuesday that for the time being enforcing quarantine in the Capital City was not under discussion. He reiterated that “no measure can ever be ruled out, as long as people’s health is at stake.” “Nonetheless, we’re not talking about quarantine in the days (...)