Head of the Anti-COVID Vaccination campaign Gheorghita: More than 775,000 persons on waiting lists for immunisation
Mar 23, 2021
Head of the Anti-COVID Vaccination campaign Gheorghita: More than 775,000 persons on waiting lists for immunisation.
The head of the National Committee for Anti-Covid Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, so far, more than 775,000 people are to be found on the waiting lists for immunisation. He showed that most people are to be found on the waiting list in Bucharest – (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]