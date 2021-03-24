Roofing Maker Bilka Steel Enters Top 20 Romanian-Held Exporter Ranking

Roofing Maker Bilka Steel Enters Top 20 Romanian-Held Exporter Ranking. Brasov-based roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel has entered the top 20 Romanian-held exporters, 2020 data show. In all, including foreign-held companies, Bilka ranks 391, according to the preliminary data the National Statistics Institute supplied to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]