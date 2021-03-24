|
|
|
Romanian drug producer Antibiotice aims to double its turnover and exports by 2028
Mar 24, 2021
Romanian drug producer Antibiotice aims to double its turnover and exports by 2028.
Antibiotice Iasi (ATB), the biggest drug producer with Romanian capital, aims to double its turnover and exports and increase its profit 2.5 times by 2028, the company said in a report to investors. In 2020, Antibiotice recorded sales of RON 340 mln (close to EUR 70 mln), down 13% compared to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
World Tuberculosis Day/Dragu: Romania must make every effort to treat those with this condition
Bucharest, March 24 /Agerpres/ - The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, drew attention, on Wednesday, on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day, that Romania must make every effort to protect and treat the patients suffering from this condition.
"World Tuberculosis Day puts a serious (...)
Romania Cement Market Up 10% YoY To EUR630M In 2020
Romania’s cement market grew 10% to EUR630 million in 2020, from EUR570 million in 2019, according to officials of cement industry companies association CIROM, based on data from the country’s statistics board INS.
Antibiotice Iasi Investments Double YoY To RON14M In 2020
Romanian state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest pharmaceutical producer in Romania, has invested RON14 million in new product research and equipment in 2020, double compared with 2019, per a company announcement.
Germany's Schaeffler Seeks To Inaugurate New Production Unit In Brasov In 2021
Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group with global revenue of EUR12.6 billion, plans to inaugurate in 2021 a new production unit in Brasov (central Romania), which will add to the five existing production units, and to the existing R&D campus, made up of (...)
COVID vaccination campaign/59,108 persons immunised in past 24 hours
The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 59,108 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 46,802 Pfizer BioNTech, 4,322 Moderna and 7,984 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) (...)
Omer Tetik Appointed Member Of Fondului Proprietatea Board Of Nominees
Omer Tetik, general manager of Romania’s largest lender by assets, Banca Transilvania, was voted Wednesday by the shareholders of property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea as member of the Fund’s Board of Nominees, after the expiration of the mandate of Piotr Rymaszewski on April 5, (...)
Iohannis: It is very important we combat desertification and expand forest area
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that it is extremely important to combat desertification and expand the forest area to 40pct of the national land, which is the goal of the national strategy. “We will mainly take the money at this stage from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, (...)
|