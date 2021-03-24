Romania increases scrappage bonuses and budget for electric car subsidies

Romania increases scrappage bonuses and budget for electric car subsidies. The Romanian Government will increase the car scrappage bonus by some 15% to RON 7,500 (approx EUR 1,500), environment minister Barna Tanczos announced on Tuesday, March 23. "Additionally, we have two eco-bonuses that come on the top of the car scrappage bonus and support those who buy hybrid (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]