Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz proposes 5.4% dividend yield. Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz (SNG) proposes a gross dividend per share of RON 1.79 from last year’s net profit and retained earnings from previous years. The estimated dividend yield is 5.4%, based on the closing price of RON 32.75 per share on Tuesday, March 23. Romgaz’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]