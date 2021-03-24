PM Citu: Strict observance of current measures, in parallel with vaccination, would be sufficient to avoid zonal quarantine



Prime Minister Florin Citu called on Wednesday for the representatives of the local authorities to continue to be involved in the firm application of the current health protection measures, emphasizing that the strict observance of the current rules, in parallel with the running of the vaccination process would be sufficient to avoid other restrictive measures or zonal quarantine. "Yesterday we continued the talks with the representatives of the local authorities - mayors of the municipalities and presidents of the County Councils. We are all keen to protect the health and life of the citizens, to keep the economy open. These are common objectives, responsibly and decisively assumed, regardless of political formations. We called on the representatives of the local authorities to continue to be involved in the firm implementation of the current health protection measures, in the running of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and in the correct information of the people. The strict observance of the current measures would be enough - the wearing of a sanitary mask in public spaces, distancing oneself, avoiding congestion - in parallel with the sustained vaccination process, so as to avoid other restrictive decisions or zonal quarantine to limit the spread of the virus," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. The prime minister adds that solutions were analyzed in the discussions with the mayors and presidents of the County Councils so that on the street, in the means of public transport, in shops or markets, in schools or at work, all citizens should protect their health and do not endanger those around them. "A handful of people who violate health rules and the law are not allowed to endanger the lives and health of the majority of citizens. Representatives of state institutions - police, gendarmes - will be among the people and will check that the law is respected. We do not compromise, we do not make exceptions. Nobody is above the law," pointed out Citu. The prime minister states that, in parallel, the vaccination capacity will be increased, up to 100,000 doses per day, in mid-April, including in hard-to-reach regions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)