Epee fencer Ana-Maria Popescu, 60th Romanian athlete qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Epee fencer Ana Maria Popescu, gold medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games with the team, became the 60th Romanian athlete qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, announced on Tuesday evening the Romanian Fencing Federation and the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee. Ana-Maria secured her place to Tokyo after finishing first in the world ranking of the event, the federation said. Over the weekend, Ana Maria Popescu competed at the World Cup in Kazan, where she ranked 33rd. Ana Maria Popescu (formerly known as Ana Maria Branza) will thus participate in the fifth edition of the Olympic Games in her career, winning silver in Beijing in 2008, in the individual and gold in Rio in 2016 with the team. She also participated in the Athens 2004 and London 2012 editions. Romania has reached 60 qualified athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games (nominal or quota places) in 13 sports disciplines: swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, sports shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing and fencing: Athletics (5): Florentina Iusco (long jump), Alina Rotaru (long jump), Claudia Bobocea (1,500 m), Daniela Stanciu (high jump), Alin Firfirica (disk throw); Basketball (4): women's team 3x3; Boxing (1): Cosmin-Petre Girleanu (52 kg category); Rowing (18): four male LM2-, women's double sculls LW2x, four female sculls W4x, men's double sculls, women's double sculls, women's double sculls, men's double sculls; Cycling (2): Vlad Dascalu (mountain bike), (cycling on the road); Football (18): National Olympic team; Artistic gymnastics (2): Maria Holbura (individual compound), Marian Dragulescu (jumps); Swimming (2): Robert Glinta (100 m back), Daniel Martin (100 m back); Kayak-canoe (2): men's canoe-2 per 1,000 m; Wrestling (1): Alina Vuc (50 kg category); Fencing (1): Ana-Maria Popescu (epee); Table tennis (3): women's team (3 players); Sports shooting (1): Laura Ilie (10 m compressed air rifle). The Tokyo Olympics were postponed for 23 July to 8 August 2021, after the initial scheduled period from 24 July to 9 August 2020.