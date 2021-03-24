Alpha Bank Posts EUR21.3M Pre-Tax Profit in 2020

Alpha Bank Posts EUR21.3M Pre-Tax Profit in 2020. Greek-owned Alpha Bank Romania, one of the top ten lenders in Romania, reported a pre-tax profit of EUR21.3 million for 2020, operating revenue of EUR137.8 million, and a loan portfolio of EUR2.6 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]