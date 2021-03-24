Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics. Romania’s top epee fencer Ana Maria Popescu has officially qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. She finished first in this category's world ranking and thus booked a ticket to her fifth Olympics. “Bravo, Ana! Team (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]