Simona Halep eyeing Grand Slam titles and Olympic medal rather than ranking

Simona Halep eyeing Grand Slam titles and Olympic medal rather than ranking. World No. 3 Simona Halep said that she is more interested in winning Grand Slam titles and an Olympic medal than in a good position in the world rankings, Reuters reports. "For me the goal is a Grand Slam, if it's possible again to win one. Also the Olympics this year, because I really want for my career to have a medal. So now I'm looking for the tournaments more than the ranking,'' said Halep, a former world leader, before her debut at this year's Miami Open. Halep, 29, will be competing in the United States for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, after giving up on the US Open in August last year due to COVID-19 concerns. The double Grand Slam champion won three consecutive titles in 2020, in Dubai in February, then in Prague (August) and Rome (September), after the resumption of the professional circuit. Simona Halep said that despite struggling "a bit" with her shoulder, she is happy to play in Miami, a tournament she never won. "We are still in the bubble, and it's exhausting to stay in the bubble every week. But we have to respect the rules," said Halep, who had a mild case of coronavirus in October and received the COVID-19 vaccine this month. ''I feel more relaxed, I feel more comfortable to travel now, but I still protect myself. That is why I came to the US,'' the tennis champion said. Simona Halep is seeded third at the Miami Open tournament and will play directly in the second round the winner between Mihaela Buzarnescu and Caroline Garcia (France). She will also play in the doubles, along with the Germany's Angelique Kerber; their opponents in the first round are top seeds Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Arina Sabalenka (Belarus). AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]