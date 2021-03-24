 
PSD's Ciolacu estimates a slash of 25% of public workers' salaries.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, estimates that the income of public workers will be slashed by 25% and that a decision in this sense could be taken during a government sitting, scheduled for Wednesday. "Ms. Turcan (Minister of Labor, Raluca Turcan) made these slashes in 2010 as well, when she was a PDL (Liberal Democratic Party, ed. n.) member. She was not the Minister of Labor. She was an MP and voted the slashes of 25%. As of tomorrow, the calculations will arrive, following the memorandum approved by the Government, and you will see that these slashes will be up to 25%. They do not know how to do anything else. They do not know how to balance an economy, they do not know how to create income, how to create consumption and how to make investments." Ciolacu said, on Tuesday evening, for public broadcaster TVR1. The PSD leader highlighted that, in the current economic context, the solution is not represented by slashing wages, but by increasing income to the state budget. "You need to create income. Where are the 100 billion borrowed by (PM) Citu? I asked him 100 times. He never answers. If he does not create income, where does he have the money? If he freezes everything, there is no consumption, where would he have income from? If you do not have investments ... You came to Parliament with the budget, with a delay of two months. You did not start any new investments," the social-democratic chairman added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

