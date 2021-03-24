Kingfisher Sales in Romania Grow 11.8% in 2020

Kingfisher Sales in Romania Grow 11.8% in 2020. Sales of retailer Kingfisher in Romania, where it owns do-it-yourself (DIY) Brico Dépôt stores, grew 11.8% on the year in Romania in 2020, to GBP242 million, on increased demand. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]