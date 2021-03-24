Impact Gets Regulator Approval to List EUR6.85M Corporate Bond Issue

Impact Gets Regulator Approval to List EUR6.85M Corporate Bond Issue. Romanian real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) said Wednesday it has received regulatory approval in view of listing euro-denominated corporate bonds totaling up to EUR6.58 million on the regulated spot market of the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]