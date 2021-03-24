GCS: 6.136 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania , at over 40k tests in past 24 hrs



GCS: 6.136 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania , at over 40k tests in past 24 hrs.

As many as 6,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said. As of... (...)