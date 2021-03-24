RDF Arad boosts its business by 65% and reached, from a negative operating profit (EBITDA) in 2019, a 4.3 million lei one in 2020



RDF Arad boosts its business by 65% and reached, from a negative operating profit (EBITDA) in 2019, a 4.3 million lei one in 2020.

RDF Arad, one of the most important local players in the agribusiness sector, reports a considerable growth for 2020, of 65% and 45 million lei respectively, thereby obtaining a net profit of 4.3 million lei. The growth is due to a series of investments made this year, among which: doubling... (...)