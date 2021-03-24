BCR and Immofinanz signed the ownership transfer of Bucharest Financial Plaza landmark for approximately EUR 36 million

BCR and Immofinanz signed the ownership transfer of Bucharest Financial Plaza landmark for approximately EUR 36 million. Banca Comercială Română (BCR) has concluded the ownership transfer of the landmark Bucharest Financial Plaza, the former headquarters of the company from Calea Victoriei to Immofinanz, one of the most important commercial real estate group in Central and Eastern Europe. Immofinanz plans a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]