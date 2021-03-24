Romanian film that won Berlinale’s top prize this year opens in local cinemas in May

Romanian director Radu Jude's Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at this year's Berlin International Film Festival – Berlinale, opens in local cinemas on May 7. The film, which follows what happens after a secondary-school teacher