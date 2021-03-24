James Stewart leaves Raiffeisen Bank Romania after 21 years to manage the Austrian group's division in Bosnia

James Stewart leaves Raiffeisen Bank Romania after 21 years to manage the Austrian group's division in Bosnia. James Stewart, Raiffeisen Bank's vicepresident for Treasury and Capital Markets, will leave the bank after 21 years. He will take over as interim CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina. James Stewart came to Romania in 2000 and was involved in the takeover and restructuring of former (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]