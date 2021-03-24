UPDATE President Iohannis: We do not want national quarantine for Romania
Mar 24, 2021
UPDATE President Iohannis: We do not want national quarantine for Romania.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that a national quarantine is not desired and called for compliance with the restrictions and for the speeding up of the vaccination campaign.
"Decisions are made nationwide and we do not want national quarantine for Romania, because it does not solve the problem and situations differ in each area. We believe that the general measures, the general restrictions are now in force and stay in force, and where the infection rate increases additional measures will be taken and restrictions will be imposed, such as the ones that will most likely be taken for Bucharest, with restricting movement, in a certain manner, during the weekend," Iohannis said.
He made a call on Romanians to observe the restrictions and enroll for the anti-COVID vaccination.
"The set if measures the authorities have at their disposal is known, there are the restrictions that are in force nationwide, there are the additional restrictions in the localities with a very high infection rate and, of course, there is the vaccination campaign, which is gaining more and more impetus, nonetheless we must be [careful] - and I have to be very honest - this third wave, because we are in the third wave, doesn't disappear out of the blue. To slow down this third wave we need to observe the restrictions and speed up the vaccination campaign. By combining the two we'll get over this third wave. (...) I am very worried, the situation is extremely serious and I am making a call on all Romanians to respect the restrictions and register for vaccination. Only by combining these measures can we overcome the pandemic," Iohannis said.
The President told Romanians to avoid crowding if they go skiing as well.
The head of state pointed out that during the weekend there would be a European Council videoconferece meeting tacking the pandemic topic.
"I can tell you that I will be loud and clear in the Council meeting - we must speed up vaccination (...) and we must take absolutely all measures that can be taken together with the vaccine producers to speed up the vaccination rate. So far, these requests me and others made have shown effects, we have additional doses. For instance, in these two weeks, the past two weeks of March, we receive more additional doses from a vaccine that is very sought for and I believe there is more than can be done. In parallel, we'll discuss about the certificate that will show if a person has been vaccinated, ill or taken a test and these matters will probably be clarified in this Council meeting," Iohannis pointed out.
Furthermore, the President underscored that Romania has sufficient vaccine doses and uses, as an EU member state, the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency.
"I am optimistic that we'll manage now, at the end of March and in April, to vaccinate hundreds and hundreds of thousand persons more, which will obviously lead to the control over the pandemic spread. We are not considering importing anything that is not agreed in the European Union," the head of state also said.
President Klaus Iohannis participated on Wednesday, together with PM Florin Citu and several members of the Government, in the first action within the afforestation campaign in the desert area in the south of Romania, taking place in Dabuleni, Dolj County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
