Mar 24, 2021
EuronewsRomania editor-in-chief, Andra Miron Diaconescu: I will serve the public with objectivity and impartiality.
The editor-in-chief or Euronews Romania news channel, Andra Miron Diaconescu, recently assigned to this position, declared on Wednesday that the team she will lead will work in the service of the public with objectivity and impartiality.
"Euronews is an international brand which the Romanian people knows very well, and the fact that I will be leading the team from Romania entrusts me with a great responsibility. My role will be to create, for starters, this team, and the team will work in the service of the public with objectivity, with impartiality and will bring diversity to the information. I will make sure that the Euronews Romania team be dedicated to the values of Euronews World, based on independence, ethics and integrity and will respect the editorial line of Euronews World All Views," said Andra Miron Diaconescu during the press conference she was presented in, which took place in the hallway of the rectorate of the Polytechnic Bucharest University (UPB).
She said that Euronews Romania will present the realities of Romania, but will also have "European and international content".
The Euronews CEO, Michael Peters, appreciated that Andra Miron Diaconescu has "a vast experience in journalism, in news".
The recruiting process will be held by Euronews Romania, Michael Peters said. He expressed his faith that Euronews Romania "will work" and added that "it is a big step for Romania".
Peters declared for AGERPRES that he chose Romania due to the trust he has in the Bucharest Polytechnic University.
We consider that the Bucharest Polytechnic University, through Mihnea Costoiu, will be the perfect partner. I do not care about the political system. When I come here, I like the partner, Peters highlighted.
The rector of UPB, Mihnea Costoiu, said that the new project will offer "quality journalism and equidistant information to an audience that needs it now more than ever".
Euronews signed a partnership with UPB for launching Euronews Romania, a new, independent news channel, targeted to the Romanian speaking people, the first project of this type launched in the European Union.
Euronews Romania is a subsidiary of the Euronews brand, which will deliver local, regional, national and international news via TV and digital platforms.
The news channel will have its own team of journalists and corespondents from all Romania, but also from Brussels. Until launch, the team will reach over 100 local employees.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]