EuronewsRomania editor-in-chief, Andra Miron Diaconescu: I will serve the public with objectivity and impartiality. The editor-in-chief or Euronews Romania news channel, Andra Miron Diaconescu, recently assigned to this position, declared on Wednesday that the team she will lead will work in the service of the public with objectivity and impartiality. "Euronews is an international brand which the Romanian people knows very well, and the fact that I will be leading the team from Romania entrusts me with a great responsibility. My role will be to create, for starters, this team, and the team will work in the service of the public with objectivity, with impartiality and will bring diversity to the information. I will make sure that the Euronews Romania team be dedicated to the values of Euronews World, based on independence, ethics and integrity and will respect the editorial line of Euronews World All Views," said Andra Miron Diaconescu during the press conference she was presented in, which took place in the hallway of the rectorate of the Polytechnic Bucharest University (UPB). She said that Euronews Romania will present the realities of Romania, but will also have "European and international content". The Euronews CEO, Michael Peters, appreciated that Andra Miron Diaconescu has "a vast experience in journalism, in news". The recruiting process will be held by Euronews Romania, Michael Peters said. He expressed his faith that Euronews Romania "will work" and added that "it is a big step for Romania". Peters declared for AGERPRES that he chose Romania due to the trust he has in the Bucharest Polytechnic University. We consider that the Bucharest Polytechnic University, through Mihnea Costoiu, will be the perfect partner. I do not care about the political system. When I come here, I like the partner, Peters highlighted. The rector of UPB, Mihnea Costoiu, said that the new project will offer "quality journalism and equidistant information to an audience that needs it now more than ever". Euronews signed a partnership with UPB for launching Euronews Romania, a new, independent news channel, targeted to the Romanian speaking people, the first project of this type launched in the European Union. Euronews Romania is a subsidiary of the Euronews brand, which will deliver local, regional, national and international news via TV and digital platforms. The news channel will have its own team of journalists and corespondents from all Romania, but also from Brussels. Until launch, the team will reach over 100 local employees.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

World Tuberculosis Day/Dragu: Romania must make every effort to treat those with this condition Bucharest, March 24 /Agerpres/ - The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, drew attention, on Wednesday, on the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day, that Romania must make every effort to protect and treat the patients suffering from this condition. "World Tuberculosis Day puts a serious (...)



Romania Cement Market Up 10% YoY To EUR630M In 2020 Romania’s cement market grew 10% to EUR630 million in 2020, from EUR570 million in 2019, according to officials of cement industry companies association CIROM, based on data from the country’s statistics board INS.



Antibiotice Iasi Investments Double YoY To RON14M In 2020 Romanian state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest pharmaceutical producer in Romania, has invested RON14 million in new product research and equipment in 2020, double compared with 2019, per a company announcement.



Germany's Schaeffler Seeks To Inaugurate New Production Unit In Brasov In 2021 Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group with global revenue of EUR12.6 billion, plans to inaugurate in 2021 a new production unit in Brasov (central Romania), which will add to the five existing production units, and to the existing R&D campus, made up of (...)



COVID vaccination campaign/59,108 persons immunised in past 24 hours The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 59,108 persons received vaccination doses, out of which 46,802 Pfizer BioNTech, 4,322 Moderna and 7,984 AstraZeneca, according to data released by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) (...)



Omer Tetik Appointed Member Of Fondului Proprietatea Board Of Nominees Omer Tetik, general manager of Romania’s largest lender by assets, Banca Transilvania, was voted Wednesday by the shareholders of property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea as member of the Fund’s Board of Nominees, after the expiration of the mandate of Piotr Rymaszewski on April 5, (...)



Iohannis: It is very important we combat desertification and expand forest area President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that it is extremely important to combat desertification and expand the forest area to 40pct of the national land, which is the goal of the national strategy. “We will mainly take the money at this stage from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, (...)

