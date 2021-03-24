President Iohannis: We do not want national quarantine for Romania

President Iohannis: We do not want national quarantine for Romania. President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that a national quarantine is not desired and called for compliance with the restrictions and for the speeding up of the vaccination campaign. "We do not want a national quarantine for Romania," Iohannis said. President Klaus Iohannis participates on Wednesday, together with Prime Minister Florin Citu and several members of the Government, in the first action within the afforestation campaign in the desertified area of southern Romania, which takes place in Dabuleni in Dolj County.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]