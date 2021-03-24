 
March 24, 2021

137 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, taking death toll to 22,579
Mar 24, 2021

As many as 137 people - 69 men and 68 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, two deaths in the 40-49 age category, 14 deaths in the 50-59 year category, 26 deaths in the 60-69 year old category, 54 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 39 deaths in the over 80-year age group. The GCS states that 130 deaths were in patients with medical precondition, three patients with deaths had no associated diseases, and no pre-existing medical conditions have been reported for four deaths to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,579 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died from COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

