Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 5% In 2021 And 6% In 2022

Banca Transilvania Sees Romania’s Economy Growing 5% In 2021 And 6% In 2022. Banca Transilvania has revised its short and medium-term projections for Romania’s economy, expecting the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 5% in 2021, productive investments by 6.4% and private consumption by 5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]