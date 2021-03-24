HealthMin Voiculescu: There is no "scandal" going on between me and Violeta Alexandru related to calculation of an indicator



The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, says there is "no scandal" going on between him and the PNL (National Liberal Party ) Deputy Violeta Alexandru on the topic of calculating the novel coronavirus infection rate. "A civilized discussion is a civilized discussion and nothing more, whether in person, on Facebook or in any other form of communication. There is, therefore, no "scandal" going on between Ms Violeta Alexandru and me on the topic of calculating an indicator. It's only about a post and a comment about two different ways of calculating. What I can assure you is that the current way of calculating is appropriate for this moment and that there was nothing dramatically wrong with the way that the indicator was calculated before. In general, it's better to judge the actions," wrote Voiculescu, on Wednesday, on Facebook. He claims that "there are no two governments in this world" that have managed the pandemic in the same way. "Moreover, there is not a single government that has managed the pandemic with the same tools and with the same success since the beginning until today. Some things are improving along the way. This is what we do transparently: we discuss, we bring arguments, we are analyzing and improving what needs to be improved," the Minister said. PNL MP Violeta Alexandru and the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, had an exchange of remarks on Facebook regarding the official statistics regarding the number of COVID-19 illnesses, Ms Alexandru reproaching the fact that public statements about distrust in numbers increase concern, while Voiculescu replied that the "innovative way" in which the infection rate was calculated before the elections raised some questions. The discussion, conducted in a friendly language, was followed and commented by several users of the social network. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)