Agricover Holding Gets Financial Regulator’s Approval To List EUR40M Bond Issue. Agricover Holding, an agribusiness held by entrepreneur Jabbar Kanani (87.3%), on Wednesday received the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority in view of listing euro-denominated bonds totaling EUR40 million on the regulated spot market of the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]