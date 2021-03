RO Deputies vote to abolish controversial prosecution office

RO Deputies vote to abolish controversial prosecution office. Romania's Chamber of Deputies, as the first chamber consulted, endorsed the draft law that abolishes the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ). The deputies endorsed the bill with 171 votes against 136, Digi24.ro reported. The Senate is the decision-making chamber for this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]