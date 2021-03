Door and Window Manufacturer Optimedia Enters Top 500 Exporter Ranking

Door and Window Manufacturer Optimedia Enters Top 500 Exporter Ranking. PVC and aluminum window and door manufacturer Optimedia has become one of the largest 500 exporters in Romania based on 2020 data. It ranks 498th, according to preliminary data the National Statistics Institute supplied to ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]