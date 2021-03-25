Benvenuti Expects Consumer Spending to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2022-2023

Benvenuti Expects Consumer Spending to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2022-2023. Footwear retailer Benvenuti, held by local entrepreneur Dan Pavel, believes the fashion market will follow the same trend in 2021 as it did in the second half of last year, with lower sales than the time before the pandemic. A slight rebound in consumer spending might show as late as the spring (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]