Catholic faithful celebrating Palm Sunday this weekendCatholic faithful this weekend celebrate Palm Sunday, a feast that commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by crowds that strewed palm branches before Him.
"The traditional Palm Sunday procession organized by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest on (...)
Colliers: Romanian Hotel Market Could Start Recovery in 2H/2021The hotel market in Romania could start recovering in the second half of 2021, supported by a pick-up in international travel, and the 2021 will bring fresh trends in the hospitality area, real estate consultancy company Colliers International said in a (...)
Romania introduces new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19The Romanian authorities have decided to introduce tighter restrictions in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new rules were proposed by the National Emergency Committee (CNSU) and are due to take effect on Friday, immediately after their publication in the Official Gazette, Digi24 (...)