Sofia Grammata, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Romania: I am determined to promote further our bilateral cooperation



Sofia Grammata, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Romania: I am determined to promote further our bilateral cooperation.

This year marks the bicentennial since the eruption of the Greek Revolution of 1821, the war that Greeks fought to liberate themselves after 400 years of Ottoman occupation. The struggle for freedom and independence commenced in Chisinau, on February 21st, 1821, from the residence of the (...)