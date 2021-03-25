Biggest warehouse owner in Romania valued at EUR 5.6 bln upon Amsterdam listing

Biggest warehouse owner in Romania valued at EUR 5.6 bln upon Amsterdam listing. CTP, the biggest logistics parks owner in Romania, was valued at EUR 5.6 billion following the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext Amsterdam. The group set a price of EUR 14 per share for the IPO, which is closer to the bottom of the EUR 13.5-16 range targeted for this (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]