Covid-19: Four localities around Bucharest placed under quarantine

Covid-19: Four localities around Bucharest placed under quarantine. Baloteşti, Mogoşoaia, Snagov and Ştefăneştii de Jos, four communes in Ilfov county, close to Bucharest, were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24. They will remain under quarantine until April 7, at 22:00, the Ilfov Prefecture announced. On March 23, the Covid-19 incidence rate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]