EduMin Cimpeanu:National exams, on established dates; online classes for final-year students between April 12-29

EduMin Cimpeanu:National exams, on established dates; online classes for final-year students between April 12-29. Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Thursday that the national exams will take place on the established dates, and final-year classes will participate online in all teaching activities between April 12-29. The clarifications were made during a press conference delivered at the end of the meeting of the Social Dialogue Committee, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education. "The national exams will take place on the established dates, according to the already approved and known schedule, respectively June 22 - 25 for the written tests of the national assessment exam and June 28 - July 1 for the written tests of the baccalaureate exam. For the baccalaureate exam the skill tests will be equated, according to procedures developed by the Ministry of Education. Digital competency assessment exams for previous classes will be held," the minister specified. He mentioned that for the final-year classes, the structure of the school year will not change. "For the spring holidays (...) - the scheduled and known dates stay in place: April 2 - May 11, April 30 - May 9 for Orthodox Easter holidays. Between April 12-29, the final-year classes will participate online in all teaching activities," Cimpeanu also specified. On the other hand, for all other classes, except for the final-year ones, there will be practically a bridge between the end of the break for Catholic Easter and the beginning of the break for Orthodox Easter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]