National Day of Hellenic Republic/Sofia Grammata:Greeks, distinguished by patriotism; we live intensely joy and sorrow. The Greeks are distinguished by patriotism, says Ambassador of Greece in Bucharest Sofia Grammata, who emphasizes that the Greek people are very proud of their history. "The great Greek diaspora, from around the world, maintains strong ties with Greece, with its customs and traditions. We, the Greeks, are very proud of our history, even if, sometimes we judge those who exercise political power in our country, the love for our country, blessed by beauty, climate, geographical position is huge. This also contributes to the Greek hospitality tradition. We are proud of the gift we were given, our beautiful country and we wish for our guests, considered sacred according to ancient traditions, to enjoy the Greek beauty," Sofia Grammata highlights, in a statement for AGERPRES. She says about her countrymen that they are people who live intensely, and during this pandemic period they missed having fun and socializing. Sofia Grammata also refers to the fact that there have been 141 years of Greek-Romanian diplomatic relations, mentioning that there is a good political and military cooperation between the two countries. "Greek-Romanian diplomatic relations began 141 years ago and we are maintaining very close military and political cooperation, both within NATO and EU, as well as within regional organizations, such as BSEC, SEECP, regional cooperation schemes or bilateral initiatives. The Greeks love the Romanian people. My countrymen found here, since the II millennium BC, fertile land for their commerce through the Black Sea and the Danube. Greek and Romanian scholars collaborated at the end of the Ottoman period in order to promote Greek and Romanian writings," Sofia Grammata declares. The diplomat says that the Romania's image in Greece was also promoted by the thousand of Greek specialists, graduates of higher education institutions. "Furthermore, Greek political refugees, who found shelter in your country after the Greek civil war (which followed the occupation of Greece during the Second World War) loved it as their second home. The Greeks and Romanians have a lot in common. First, I will mention our shared religion, Orthodoxy. Secondly, both peoples have been through many hardships and came out on the winning side: the Ottoman rule, national victories, but also national losses, such as dictatorships, and now our countries are democratic and embarked on common ships - the EU and NATO," the ambassador shows. She considers that it is important for both the Romanian and Greek diaspora to understand the progress that both countries are registering. "We have, in both Greece and Romania, a great diaspora which contributes to the economies of other countries, as it is mostly formed of graduates of their own universities and polytechnics; it is necessary for both countries to convince their own diaspora of the progress their country is registering, and these countrymen to come back, in order to enrich our own economic potential," Sofia Grammata declares. Among the things the Greeks and Romanians have in common, she mentions "love for all the good things in life, traveling, sociability, quality food, but also strong family bonds which characterize both societies". The Greeks and Romanians also have in common the ease of learning foreign languages, the ambassador says, who believes that "numerous mixed marriages are proof of common traits and views that unite us". "Among the things I appreciate in the Romanian people and which do not characterize the Greeks to the same extent, I am referring to the patience of Romanians (unlike the Greeks' haste and more obvious impulsiveness) and their love for flowers. I love Bucharest, I feel lucky to represent Greece in Romania and to live here. The images with flower rounds and parks here, since the beginning of Spring until the end of Autumn, will certainly be some of the most beautiful memories in my life, when my time of departure come," Sofia Grammata confesses. March 25 is the National Day of the Hellenic Republic and the anniversary of the Revolution for Independence. This year, Greeks everywhere are celebrating 200 years since the outbreak of the Revolution of 1821, the most important event in modern Greek history.

MAM Bricolaj To Open Its Third Store In Bucharest, In EUR1.65M Investment MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, will be opening a new store in capital Bucharest, on March 30, following an investment of EUR1.65 million.



Spontaneous protest at Bucharest subway. The traffic is stopped The traffic of subway trains is affected on Friday by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the USLM union in Unirii Square station, which blocked the traffic of passenger trains, announces Metrorex.



Travel restrictions: Romania updates "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, March 25, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” Travelers arriving from these states/areas are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days. The CNSU (...)



Catholic faithful celebrating Palm Sunday this weekend Catholic faithful this weekend celebrate Palm Sunday, a feast that commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by crowds that strewed palm branches before Him. "The traditional Palm Sunday procession organized by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest on (...)



116 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,835 As many as 116 people - 59 men and 57 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, with the total number of those who died since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 22,835, according to data submitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Four deaths were (...)



Colliers: Romanian Hotel Market Could Start Recovery in 2H/2021 The hotel market in Romania could start recovering in the second half of 2021, supported by a pick-up in international travel, and the 2021 will bring fresh trends in the hospitality area, real estate consultancy company Colliers International said in a (...)



Romania introduces new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 The Romanian authorities have decided to introduce tighter restrictions in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new rules were proposed by the National Emergency Committee (CNSU) and are due to take effect on Friday, immediately after their publication in the Official Gazette, Digi24 (...)

