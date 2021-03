Combined Value of Top 50 Romanian Brands Drops 3.7% in 2020, to EUR5.6B

Combined Value of Top 50 Romanian Brands Drops 3.7% in 2020, to EUR5.6B. The combined value of Romania’s top 50 brands declined 3.7% in 2020, to EUR5.6 billion, amid global uncertainty caused by pandemic, but was almost 50% higher than in 2017, when the first Brand Finance Romania ranking was published. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]