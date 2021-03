Agroland Opens Two New MEGA Stores in March

Agroland Opens Two New MEGA Stores in March. Agroland Group (AG.RO), the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, has opened two new MEGA stores in Craiova and Sfantu Gheorghe in March, in a total investment of EUR400,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]